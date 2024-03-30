Delta govt tasks communities on free healthcare for indigent residents

In a groundbreaking move to promote access to healthcare for indigent individuals, the Delta State Contributory Health Commission has called upon traditional rulers and community leaders to support its programme aimed at providing free healthcare services.

During a visit to the Commission’s office in Asaba, saac Akpoveta, the Director General, welcomed the Oyede Traditional Rulers Council from Isoko North Local Government Area.

This visit was described as historic, marking the first time a traditional ruler had paid a courtesy call on the Commission.

Akpoveta briefed His Royal Majesty, the Odio-Ologbo of Oyede kingdom, and his delegation on the Commission’s activities since its establishment by former Governor Okowa’s Administration.

He highlighted the success of the Delta State Contributory Health Scheme, boasting a record of over two million enrollees.

Encouraging community involvement, Akpoveta urged indigenes within and outside Oyede, including those in the diaspora, to participate in the Indigent Enrollee Adoption Programme.

He emphasized the importance of purchasing health insurance for indigent individuals and encouraging others to do the same.

Furthermore, Akpoveta emphasized the need to prioritize sponsoring indigent and vulnerable persons to receive healthcare services over lavish expenditures on burial ceremonies.

He added that redirecting resources towards healthcare services would enable individuals to access necessary medical care and improve overall well-being.

He emphasized that collaborative efforts between the Commission and community leaders were set to make a significant impact on improving healthcare accessibility for indigent persons in Delta State.

While emphasizing the need for increased awareness especially on the government health support for communities, Akpoveta enjoined all to join hands and support the commission to enable it achieve its mandate of quality and affordable healthcare delivery to residents of the state.

By rallying support from traditional rulers and leaders, the Commission aims to ensure that all residents, especially those in need, have access to essential healthcare services.

Earlier, the Odio-Ologbo of Oyede kingdom, HRM diareh Joseph Emasibeta IV, commended the DG for his doggedness, passion and humanitarian disposition, saying that they were satisfied with his work so far.

The traditional ruler thanked the Governor of Delta State for appointing Olorogun Akpoveta as the DG of the Commission, expressing confidence in his ability to effectively deliver on his mandate, given his antecedents and personality.