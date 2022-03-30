Delta community wants govt to resolve lingering land dispute

The Obodoukwu-Ogume community in Delta has appealed to the state government to resolve the lingering land dispute between it and the neighbouring Emu-Ebendo community in order to promote peace in the area.

Anslem Oyibo, chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC), Obodoukwu-Ogume, made the appeal shortly after a meeting of the two communities in Asaba.

Oyibo appealed to the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration to compel the two parties to respect and abide by the 2003 Supreme Court judgment on the land matter. The meeting was initiated by the office of the special adviser to the governor on peace-building and conflict resolution.

It was aimed at finding a lasting solution to the protracted land dispute between the two oil-bearing communities in the Ndokwa West local government area of the state.

“Today, we have come here to dialogue and find a way forward in resolving our differences relating to the land dispute.

“Let us not forget that the Supreme Court delivered a judgment on the matter in 2003 based on the map of the disputed land. So coming here to say that you want to amend the map is wrong.

“If the people of Emu-Ebendo want an amendment of the map, they should go back to the court and do so. You cannot seek to amend the map, which is a court document outside the court,”Oyibo said.

The CDC chairman also called on the Attorney-General of the State to ensure justice was served to both parties.

He alleged that there was a conspiracy against the Obodougwu-Ogume community in the attempt by the Emu-Ebendo community to amend a court document (map) outside the court.

“Definitely, we want to believe there is a conspiracy here against our people.

How can they be saying here that the surveyor-general of Delta’s interpretation of the map used in the court judgment will not be used in enforcing the judgment of the court,” he queried.