Delta Assembly moves to repeal passengers’ welfare scheme law

A bill for a law to repeal Delta Passengers Welfare Scheme Law 2002 has been passed into law by the Delta State House of Assembly.

This was as the Delta State Transportation Data Management bill and the Delta State Arbitration bill passed through their second reading after extensive deliberation by the state lawmakers.

The three bills which are executive bills scaled through the various stages of legislative processes on the floor of the House last week with the lawmakers voting in support of the bills.

There were extensive debates on the merits of the bills by the lawmakers led by Ferguson Onwo, the majority leader.

Onwo said the benefits of the transport data management bill were enormous, explaining that the 29 clauses and five schedules proposed law in line with the National Transport System Protocol being implemented at the national level by the Federal Government.

He pointed out that the bill was being domesticated as part of “Advancing Delta” vision of the state government,

He said besides life-saving measures inherent in the bill bearing in mind the security challenges across the country, it will also provide data to formulate road infrastructure in the state.

He stressed that the bill was drafted to make it reputable and that the constitution of Nigeria supports it, even as he commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his foresight.

On the arbitration bill, the majority leader said the proposed law seeks to repeal an obsolete law that has existed since 1918.

He said the bill was to bring the law in line with present realities, adding that the proposed law is not only cost-effective but also saves time and encourages good will.

He described arbitration as an alternative process of settling commercial disputes, maintaining that the bill was intended to promote peace, unity and development in the state.

He urged all members to support the speedy passage of the bill while commending Okowa for his proactive approach to the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

This bill is to promote peace, unity, prosperity and progress in the state. I enjoined all members to lend their support to the quick passage of this bill”, Onwo stated.