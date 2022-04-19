Anchor gets NAICOM approval to sell passengers’ flight welfare scheme

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has approved Local Passengers’ Flight Welfare Scheme for Anchor Insurance Company Limited for deployment into the market in 2022.

This is coming on the determination of the firm to expand its retail market that will subsequently increase premium earnings and deepen penetration.

Ebose Augustine, managing director of the company disclosed this during interaction with journalist, noting that the scheme will run henceforth with its existing general insurance products.

In its approval letter to the Company, NAICOM stated that “in exercise of the powers conferred on the Commission by Insurance Act 2003, your Company is hereby granted a “no objection” to introduce your product tagged “Local Passengers’ Flight Welfare Scheme” to the Nigerian Insurance market.”

Ebose said the company sees this approval as another opportunity to make the Nigerian local flight passengers enjoy more peace of mind.

He urged the local flight operators to see this insurance product as a value-added package that will endear them to their well-valued passengers.

Ebose noted that as one of the fastest-growing insurance companies in Nigeria, “we thrive in providing our clients with top quality insurance care through our friendly and experienced professionals, timely claim administration, customer-friendly products and super customer experience delivery.”

Read also: How NAICOM, FSD Africa collaboration will enhance efficiency, trust in industry

Meanwhile, the company has recently thrown its sponsorship weight behind Babakekere and Ogiame Erejuwa II live stage plays happening from 15th to 19 April, 2022 in Lagos and Warri respectively.

Ebose said whereas Babakekere is a play, which reminisces the sterling leadership qualities and selfless personality traits of the former Governor of Lagos State, late Lateef Jakande, popularly then called “Babakekere,” Ogiame Erejuwa II is meant to showcase the culture, royalty, power, influence and pride of Iwere (Warri) Kingdom as represented by the late Ogiame Erejuwa II of Warri in his time.

He explained that the Company became interested in sponsoring both live plays being produced by The Duke of Shomolu Productions especially because of the personalities being honoured and the good lesson from their exemplary lifestyles to the society.