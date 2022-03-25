Delta approves lease-to-own deal for Oghara IPP

The Delta State government on Friday approved a lease-to-own contract for the Oghara Independent Power Project (IPP) in Ethiope West local government area of the state.

The commissioner for information, Charles Aniagwu disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Aniagwu said Exco took the decision of lease-to-own instead of outright sale as earlier advised to ensure that the state government gets value for its investment in the project.

“What we have done now is lease-to-own where the lessee will now have to fix it, operate it and bring it to a state where it will work and then begin to pay some amount of money to the state government for a period of time.”

Aniagwu said Exco also approved the purchase of two fire fighting trucks for the State Fire Service to improve their capacity to combat rising incidences of fire outbreak across the state.

“Exco also approved the appointment of HRM Sylvester Enechaziam as the Ogbelani of Illah Kingdom in Oshimili North local government area of the state.

“The construction of phase 1 of Odododegho Road 2.5km from Ekiugbo Junction in Ughelli North; Egbo Street and Egbule Street Idumesa in Ika North-East were also approved while the Ute-Okpu and Ute-Enugu Road was repudiated to be re-awarded to another competent company.

“Exco also approved the construction of drainage channel to de-flood Koka junction to Ibusa Road on the dual carriage road,” Aniagwu said.

He further said some members of Exco were leaving the cabinet to pursue their 2023 aspirations and wished them well in their future endeavours.

“Today’s Exco may be the last session for some members who have indicated interest to contest in the 2023 general elections.

“It is their desire to go and contest and we wish them well even as the governor has advised all contestants involved in the contest to avoid heating up the polity.

“At the moment, Delta is a very peaceful state and we want it to remain so even in the course of the electioneering campaign and as such all contestants have been advised to maintain a high level of decorum.

“They should use words recognising the fact that we are all brothers whether in the party at the level of primaries or at the level of the main contest with any other opposition party.

“What is important is that we are all Deltans and those aspiring to lead must show leadership by using languages that are in line with what those who are to be called leaders use,” Aniagwu stated.