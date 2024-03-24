Delta ambush: Major leaves behind pregnant wife, 2 children

Major Salisu Danjuma Shaffa, a recent arrival to his new assignment in Delta State, was killed on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Major Shaffa was among a group of soldiers ambushed while conducting a hostage rescue operation in the Okuama community.

The deceased soldier, an alumnus of the University of Maiduguri, hailed from Shaffa town in Borno State. Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who represents Shaffa’s hometown, expressed his deep sadness at the Major’s passing.

Heroic mission, tragic end

Major Shaffa and his unit, the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Bomadi Division, were reportedly ambushed after successfully rescuing a hostage identified as Anthony Aboh. Aboh, from a neighboring community, had been taken captive in a land dispute.

Family in mourning

Major Shaffa leaves behind a pregnant wife, two young children, and a legacy of service. His father, also a retired military officer, died some years ago. Family and friends expressed their grief on social media, remembering Major Shaffa as a brave soldier and devoted family man.

Calls for justice

Senator Ndume and Representative Midala Usman Balami condemned the attack and urged authorities to find those responsible. They praised Major Shaffa’s patriotism and dedication to duty, offering condolences to his family and fellow soldiers.

This incident highlights the dangers faced by Nigerian soldiers working to maintain peace and security throughout the country.