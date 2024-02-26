Defence Headquarters debunks coup plot rumors

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vehemently denied claims circulating online alleging a potential coup plot and the subsequent high alert of the Presidential Guards Brigade.

In a statement released on Monday, February 26, 2024, and signed by acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the DHQ condemned the “malicious and unfounded” article published by Sahara Reporters on February 25th.

The article, the DHQ claims, made various unsubstantiated allegations, including the Guards Brigade being placed on high alert due to “suspicious movements,” leading to concerns of a coup, and prompting an emergency meeting involving President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Staff, and the Brigade Commander.

The statement emphasizes that the Guards Brigade, by law, is entrusted with safeguarding the seat of power, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and its surrounding areas. Therefore, it “has always been on high alert” to fulfill its mandated responsibilities effectively.

The DHQ further reiterates the unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces to uphold and defend Nigeria’s democracy, as previously affirmed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

Condemning the “unsubstantiated assertion” and labeling it a mere “figment of imagination,” the DHQ urges the public to disregard the information entirely.

Furthermore, the DHQ calls on relevant security agencies to take appropriate action against Sahara Reporters for their “unpatriotic action.” Additionally, the DHQ reserves the right to pursue legal redress against the publication for its actions deemed capable of inciting unnecessary national tension.