Decomposing hearts of slain soldiers recovered, as perpetrators still at large

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said it has recovered decomposing hearts from some of the 17 soldiers and men slain in Okuama, Delta State.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja, Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed that troops were conducting clearance operations and cordon-and-search missions to recover the weapons of the deceased soldiers.

These efforts, according to him, led to the grim discovery of the decomposing hearts of some of the murdered soldiers.

Earlier reports had indicated that the perpetrators not only killed the soldiers but also harvested their hearts and other body parts.

Troops have already conducted operations in communities including Akugbene, Ukuama, Okoloba, Ugheli, Ugheli South, Ukuama Amusamo, Akwagbe, Arhavwarien, Pirigbene, and Igbomatoro in Delta State.

“The hunt for the perpetrators of this heinous crime is intensifying, with no significant arrests made yet”, Buba stated.

Despite the absence of significant arrests, the DHQ is leveraging a viral video confession to narrow down investigations to persons of interest and their associates.

Buba emphasized the need for state governments and host communities to assist in flushing out these perpetrators.

In addition to the developments in Okuama, troops across other theatres of operation have recorded significant successes.

They neutralized 106 alleged terrorists, arrested 103 suspected criminals, and rescued 96 kidnap victims.

Troops also recovered a vast array of weapons and ammunition, vehicles, motorcycles, mobile phones, radios, and a sum of N112,920.00, among other items.

The federal government, through Abubakar Momoh, Minister Niger of Delta, reiterated its commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Momoh expressed condolences to the Nigerian Army and the families affected, emphasizing the profound tragedy of the incident.

“Amidst calls for restraint and peaceful resolutions, the nation mourns the loss of these brave soldiers and vows to honour their memory by supporting and uplifting the armed forces”, Momoh stated.