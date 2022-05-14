Deborah Samuel’s killing: Tambuwal Meets Sokoto Ulama, Kukah

As reactions continue to trail the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, the Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State Governor, on Friday met with a broad spectrum of Muslim leaders in the state to deliberate on the way to maintain peace and harmony amongst its citizens

Tambuwal also met with the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Sokoto, Mathew Kukah and other religious leaders to ensure that the crisis does not snowball into a major catastrophe.

According to a statement from the office of his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Tambuwal resolved to meet with all relevant bodies and groups to ensure that the peace, which Sokoto is known for, is preserved.

The governor had to cut short his various official engagements in Abuja, the nation’s capital, to rush to Sokoto in view of the importance of the various consultations, it was gathered.

Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was killed on Thursday over an alleged blasphemous statement against the holy Prophet Mohammed.

“Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, a while ago, met with a broad spectrum of Muslim leaders in the state at the Government House, Sokoto to deliberate on the way to maintain peace and harmony amongst its citizens of all religions that Sokoto is famous for following the killing of Deborah Samuel,” the statement read.

Read also: Sultan condemns killing of Deborah Yakubu

“It should be noted that Governor Tambuwal was billed to visit Bayelsa, Delta, and Edo states today in continuation of his Presidential consultations.

“Governor had to cancel the visits to consult with citizens and religious leaders to ensure security of lives and property of all residents of Sokoto State”, the statement said.

He therefore, appealed to all the stakeholders to ensure peaceful coexistence, harmony and promote social cohesion amongst the citizenry.