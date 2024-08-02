Day 2: Protesters return to streets in Port Harcourt, Lagos as curfews stop northern demonstrators

Protesters in Rivers and Lagos States have returned to the streets for the second day of protest against hunger and economic hardships in Nigeria.

The protest, scheduled for ten days, started across major cities in the country on Thursday.

While the anti-government demonstrations were largely peaceful in the south, it was characterised by violence, looting, and clashes with security personnel in Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Abuja and some parts of the northern region.

Protesters in Port Harcourt have converged on Pleasure Park today (Friday) to continue their demonstrations against the economic hardship.

Also, activists and other demonstrators have started returning to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in the Ojota area of Lagos State.

However, curfews have been declared in Kano, Katsina, Jigawa and some parts of Nasarawa and Yobe states, forcing the protesters to stay at home.