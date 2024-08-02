Protest: G4S predicts unrest in FCT, Kaduna, 11 other locations

G4S Academy, which focuses on building a network of security professionals that challenge traditional thinking, has predicted unrest in 13 locations across Nigeria.

In an analysis of Day 1 of the nationwide protest, G4S designated the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Umuahia, Yola, Bauchi and Owerri as areas that will likely have violence in the course of the protests.

It also foresaw unrest in Dutse, Kaduna, Katsina, Lafia and Minna, including Sokoto and Gusau.

It further predicted minimal violence in Kano, Jos, Plateau, Damaturu, Ikeja, Ilorin,Uyo, Yenegoa, among others.

Today is the second day of protests against hunger and high cost of living in Africa’s most populous nation.

Nigerian young people are demonstrating against over 34 percent inflation rate and the costs of food, which have risen by over 100 percent in the last one year.

In its analysis, G4S said gunshots were fired into the air as the police prevented protesters from blocking the popular Top Medical Junction, in the Tunga area of Minna.

It reported that the police dispersed youths attempting to break into a store along Zoo Road in the state capital during protest.

“Protesters have set the gatehouse of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

ablaze in Kano state. This incidence escalates the demonstrations, which have spread across multiple states,” it said.

“To forestall a breakdown of law and order by Nigerians protesting against hunger and

economic hardship, Army and Police Officers have taken over different parts of Abuja.”