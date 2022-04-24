David Abodunrin nominated Online Coach of the Year at Gage Awards

David Adeoye Abodunrin, a life coach and personal development expert with over 25 years of experience has been shortlisted alongside four others, and one of them will emerge the Online Coach of the year in the digital space at the 2022 Gage Awards.

David Abodunrin, deeply passionate about helping people and organizations achieve superior performance & success using unusual Insights and knowledge rooted in Behavioral Psychology, according to the award organisers, was shortlisted to show that his contributions to the digital space in Nigeria have not gone unnoticed and he is well celebrated for it.

The organisers said he, along with others, were selected by a process that was opened to the general public on its digital portal, in a pan Nigerian digital campaign thrown open for 6 weeks in major cities and nominees were shortlisted through a fair and transparent process, to ensure only the best are shortlisted and selected for the GAGE 2022 Awards.

David Abodunrin, with an MBA from the award-winning and prestigious Hult International Business School, is a leading Psychologist, whose mission is to catalyze individuals, families, organizations, and communities to understand themselves, build future networks, and apply inspired-anticipatory thinking in their lives and careers to create personal wealth and superior value that can be offered in the marketplace for value exchange.

An Electronics & Computer Engineer by training with experience spanning the fields of Information Technology and Telecommunications with Cybersecurity, with Coaching, Consulting expertise and experience in Human Capital Consulting with a blend of unique Capabilities in Human Behavioral and Personality Psychology with the use Psychoanalysis, Personality Engineering & Re-Engineering for individual and Organizational Success; he is also a Certified Scrum Master & Certified Scrum Product Owner from the Scrum Alliance.

As Enterprise Agile Coach, he has used Agile, Scrum and Project Management Knowledge, Tools & Techniques to drive Business Process Management/Optimization, RoI and tangible business results and bottom lines for clients and organizations.

As a Life Coach and talented Neuro-Linguistic Programmer; he has also achieved phenomenal and outstanding results using unique tools and techniques to drive Personal and Organizational Transformations that last by installing game-changing competencies that guarantee results.

As a track record; he has helped brands and organizations achieve business success, operational excellence, and Profitability by the proper use of knowledge & methodologies (Sales& Consumer Psychology, Project and Process Management, Six-sigma, and Lean) for superior customer experiences and competitive advantage that also result in significant waste reduction.

He has consulted for organizations in the Telecommunications, Information Technology, Oil & Gas, Construction, Marketing & Advertising, as well as Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industries on Human capacity development and psychology.

He also has a proven track record in assisting individuals to navigate into the future with time-tested, proven tools and techniques that will guarantee tangible results in the businesses, careers, and personal lives of his clients and his employers.

He is also the Serving Overseer at Kairos Inspiration Network; An Apostolic Prophetic Ministry reaching out to Mankind for the fulfillment of purpose and direction.

The 2022 edition of the GAGE Awards debuts with the theme, “Co-Create 2022”, which, according to the organisers, is proof of how much Nigerians and, by extension, Africans can achieve together in the tech space by collaborating.