Louisa Ekwy Michael: Life coach, social entrepreneur

Louisa Ekwy Michael is a life coach, social entrepreneur and the chief executive of Eureka Goodwill Initiative.

She is known for her innovative approach towards advocacy and the process of ensuring that women’s human rights are respected. Her coaching abilities and competence laid the groundwork for women and girls to have a voice, sustain gender equality, and grow on it in a democratic community.

However, Louisa is certainly one of those individuals who are inherently motivated to leave the world in a better state than when they found it. Eureka Goodwill Initiative is for women empowerment and development and it is fondly called Eureka Women Foundation

Like it is said, “Necessity is the mother of all invention”, Louisa’s creative and lifestyle coaching started precisely in 2013, when her hair got damaged due to excessive heat and applying relaxers.

Her quest for bringing the hair back to normal was how she discovered healthy ways to grow and maintain hair rather than using harmful chemicals.

She put her newfound knowledge to use and noticed a significant improvement in her hair. She then developed a desire to free other women from the dangers of using harmful chemicals on their hair, so she founded the Facebook Group Natural Hair Babes.

Her audience has been influenced by her community in a variety of ways. By inspiring and instructing, as well as holding one-on-one sessions to address individual needs, media outreach, and organising natural hair events.

Since the foundation of the group in January 2014, she has successfully organised several events in Nigeria, including the Nigeria Natural Hair Festival, which received a lot of media attention and showcased the African history as well as the natural beauty of the African woman to the world.

In 2016, she published “Kink Revolution,” a first-of-its-kind paperback magazine aimed at women who are not online.

She has been invited to speak about her work at a number of media platforms, including TV stations, radio stations, magazines, online blogs, and newspapers.

In 2018, she organised her first international event at Facebook’s headquarters in London, United Kingdom, which was sponsored and hosted by Facebook Inc.

Her Network Organisation, which honours outstanding women of impact in Nigeria and beyond who are changing the narrative through exceptional work in their fields, nominated her for the Social Media Woman of the Year award in November 2018.

The organisation’s mission is to eliminate obstacles to women’s capabilities to generate income and stand up with dignity as they achieve their goals and excel in life.

Her approach and dedication have grown the organisation’s membership to over 665,000 women of colour in more than twenty countries around the world, and it is still expanding on a daily basis.

She pondered that while women all over the world have shown tremendous growth through their performance in various sectors, the lives of many women and girls, particularly in Africa, still require improvement for a better world, so she decided to use the power of community to empower her members with leadership capabilities that would give them a voice to help better their societies.

The Eureka Women Foundation was founded in 2017, as a mere contribution by members to support some young ladies in the community in skill acquisition for income generation, and is now working to build a world where women and girls can stand up with dignity and achieve their goals, working strictly in accordance with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

It is no surprise she was chosen as a participant in the Facebook community accelerator program out of thousands of applicants. She is doing an amazing job empowering 100’s of women in her community to increase their income and capabilities in their various ventures through the Facebook partnership.

When this is accomplished, she claims, we will have succeeded in building a community, society, nation, and continent where our children especially the girl child will have a chance to thrive.