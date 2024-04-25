Dapo Abiodun appoints Tunde Onakoya Sports Ambassador of Ogun

Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun State governor, has appointed Tunde Onakoya, the chess master, Sports Ambassador for the state.

The Governor made a post on his Instagram page where he said, “We welcomed Mr. @tunde_onakoya, the National Master of Chess and @guinnessworldrecords holder for the longest chess marathon.

“Beyond chess, he founded ‘Chess in Slums Africa’ to inspire and uplift underprivileged children.

“Today, we appointed him as our State Sports Ambassador as Ogun State prepares to host the National Sports Festival in nine months, where chess will be featured.

“In his honour, we are launching the Ogun State Chess Competition, which Mr. Onakoya will design.

“We also announced the Tunde Onakoya Prize to reward the competition’s winner, recognising his dedication and leadership in promoting chess in our state.”