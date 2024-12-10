Dantsoho seeks increased investment in Onne, Rivers Ports

Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has commenced a new operational drive targeted at attracting new investment into the Eastern ports, particularly Onne and Rivers Port Complexes.

Also, Dantsoho has resolved to galvanise port concessionaires and terminal operators into increasing their in-country investments in port infrastructure equipment

This, according to Dantsoho is in line with the current administration’s readiness to deepen Nigeria’s competitiveness in vessel and cargo traffic to match the needs of Nigeria’s huge population of over 200 million.

Speaking during the recent tour of the Eastern Port, Dantsoho said Nigeria can only stay competitive if the country redoubles its investment drive.

He said increasing investment in port development will provide the requisite infrastructure and equipment that would attract the sizes of vessels that scale up cargo throughput to adequately serve the country’s huge population.

He said other maritime neighbouring countries along the West and Central African Coast are attracting a quantum of investments.

“As far as this management is concerned, we have the mandate of Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy to create the enablers for increased investment, and we are poised to do just that.

“Let me seize this moment to reiterate my earlier plea to investors to take maximum advantage of the investor-friendliness of President Bola Tinubu to infuse greater Investment and be assured of guaranteed return on investment,” he explained.

The NPA helmsman who was recently elected as the first-ever Nigerian president of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) said that Nigerian Ports can process 2 million containers to service its over 200 million population if it deploys huge investments in the ports.

The Ports Authority boss toured covered BRAWAL Oil Services Ltd, Onne Multipurpose Terminal, INTELS, INDORAMA, West African Container Terminal (WACT) and NOTORE and other terminals at Rivers Port Complex Port Harcourt.

