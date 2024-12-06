Vessels and cargo traffic: NPA tours eastern ports, readies for international competition

NPA-led team touring port facilities in Onne and PH

…As NPA CEO wants port concessionaires to increase investments

The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it has resolved to make a stake in international maritime competitiveness befitting of a country of over 200 million people.

The objective, according to the NPA is to do what other neighbouring countries may be doing or better so as to take strong regional leadership. The larger picture may be to become Africa’s leading maritime economy as a step to international competitiveness.

To get ready, the NPA has toured some ports in Nigeria especially those in Port Harcourt and Onne in Rivers State, with calls for more investments by the private especially port concessionaires.

The NPA may have been encouraged by the pledge of $600m investment in Apapa port by APM Terminals which in September 2024 while unveiling the world class facilities in Onne with $115m.

The managing director of the NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho (PhD), who led the team, said the push for more investments is expected from the private sector. What the public sector owes the private investors is better conditions that would be more accommodating.

The NPA has already toured Lagos Ports (Apapa and Tin-Can) and the MD says it signposts the current administration’s readiness to deepen Nigeria’s competitiveness in vessel and cargo traffic to match the needs of Nigeria’s huge population.

The drive led the team to tour facilities at the West African Container Terminals (WACT which represents APM Terminal), Brawal Oil Services Ltd, Onne Multipurpose Terminal, INTELS, Indorama, Notore as well as terminals at the Rivers Port Complex in the main Port Harcourt known as the Port Harcourt River Port. He talked about need for boosting in-country investments by the operators probably the way WACT is doing with about $715m investments in Onne and Lagos ports.

Speaking during the tour, Dantsoho stated that the maritime and ports sector has good potential for the country, adding that the benefits of the sector can be achieved if there is massive private investment. This is in line with what Olaf Gelhausen, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of APM Terminals, said in Onne when unveiling the world class facilities executed with $115m so far and why they were encouraged to propose another $600m for Apapa. He had declared what appeared to be positive review of Nigeria’s maritime investment profile, when he said that the $115 million (as well as the coming $600m) investment was a bold statement of their faith in Nigeria’s economic potential.

Dantsoho thus said what is required to achieve the potentials of the maritime economy is for primate companies to invest in infrastructure, equipment, technology, and more investment in human capital.

He said: “Where we are is a good example of achieving that. This place was started like five years ago. It was a green field. But now you can see how activities are taking place here. The place is now a multiple purpose terminal, meaning that they are receiving general cargoes, such as fertilizer, cement, sugar.

“We are also receiving containerized cargoes, meaning that you have ships that are container-specific. This is how to grow the maritime and port industry by getting people from private sector to invest.

“This is a good example of where this can lead us and take us to. It can take the industry to a more advanced level so that we can compete with our neighbouring countries.

“There is nothing they are doing that is out of this world. It is just investment. So, the NPA as an institution, we are going to create or add to what we are doing to attract these private sector investors.”

The NPA boss, however, promised that the authority would ensure protection and safe working environment for the private investments to operate.

He said: “We are going to be more accommodating, we are going to be more encouraging to them so that they can come and invest, so we can say Nigeria is really leading the West and Central Africa in this sector.

He said Nigeria was keen to take their rightful position in African maritime industry.”

Dantsoho further revealed that target of the federal government is to enlarge the capacity of the maritime sector of the country, stressing that the government is concerned about the growth of the sector.

Saying the FG is determined to grow the maritime industry and the overall economy, he stated: “We are going to invest huge money to improve Tin-Can and Apapa. And this will begin soon. We are going to invest money in technology. It is important we have the best technology.”

Some of the private sector leaders in the team told newsmen that now that the FG seemed to realise the critical relevance of the private sector investors in the maritime industry, that appetite for investments may grow again.

