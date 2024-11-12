NPA to link export terminals with domestic warehouses to ease connectivity

Determined to facilitate port-hinterland connectivity and create pathways for small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said it plans to link the export processing terminals (EPTs) in Lagos with the domestic export warehouses across the country.

Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of NPA, disclosed this in Lagos during ‘NPA Special Day’ at the 2024 Lagos International Trade Fair, titled, ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value.

According to the NPA boss, the EPTs will be linked with Domestic Export Warehouses in synergy with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and relevant partners.

He said the authority is aggressively pursuing full automation of the nation’s port processes and procedures through the Ports Community System (PCS) which lays the groundwork for implementing the National Single Window.

“We established the export terminals to promote the nation’s balance of trade and simplify the hitherto burdensome process of exporting Nigerian goods.

“It serves as a one-stop-shop for the stuffing, packaging and certification of export-bound cargo in quick turnaround time by eliminating the duplications and bureaucratic overlaps that previously rendered Nigerian exports uncompetitive in the international marketplace,” he said.

Dantsoho, however, said the theme of this year’s trade fair was in tandem with the authority’s corporate aspirations.

The NPA boss assured stakeholders that the doors of the Ports Authority are always open for partnerships even beyond the trade fair.

He invited participants to interact with the business development team at the NPA and to visit the Ports Authority’s real-time website to explore the vistas of opportunities that the Nigerian Ports Authority provides.

