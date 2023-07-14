Dangote, Yuguda, others to speak at Olaniwun Ajayi’s summit Tuesday

Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group of Companies, alongside Lamido Yuguda, Director-General of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), among other eminent personalities are expected to deliver key addresses at a summit with the theme “Nigeria 2.0: Rethinking Key Sectors of the Nigerian Economy”.

The event is a collaboration between Olaniwun Ajayi LP, and BusinessDay, and is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 18 2023 at the Civic Centre in Lagos.

The summit aims to bring together stakeholders from various sectors to explore the upcoming government transition, the impact of policies on the business community, and the future outlook for investments, the economy, and ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Commencing at 9:00am, this highly anticipated event will feature distinguished speakers and panelists who will provide invaluable insights into critical sectors of the economy.

Dangote will deliver the keynote address, providing a unique perspective on the economic landscape of Nigeria.

Additionally, esteemed book reviewer, Babatunde Irukera, will share his comments and opinions on the recently published book, “Competition Law in Nigeria.”

Further discussions will be centered around three panels, each representing a different sector of the economy, and led by industry experts and thought leaders, including representatives from the power sector, oil & gas sector, and finance sector.

Each panel will engage in robust discussions on the challenges, opportunities, and strategies relevant to their respective sectors.

The group said that it was delighted to confirm the participation of esteemed panelists, including Samaila Zubairu, president/CEO, Africa Finance Corporation; Lamido Yuguda, DG, SEC; Gbenga Komolafe, chief executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission; Chidi Momah, general counsel, NNPC Limited; Tope Shonubi, director, Sahara Group Limited; Yvonnee Ike, managing director and head of Sub Sahara Bank of America Merrill Lynch;

Others expected are Kabiru Rabiu, group executive director, BUA Group; and many other influential figures.

The discussions will be skilfully moderated by experienced industry experts from Olaniwun Ajayi LP.

In addition to the insightful discussions, the event will provide excellent networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with industry peers and explore potential collaborations.

The organisers said that a dedicated lunch break will be provided to encourage further engagement and foster meaningful connections.

This summit represents a unique opportunity to gather and engage with prominent figures and industry experts, fostering collaboration and envisioning the future of key sectors in the Nigerian economy.