Dangote Refinery ranked seventh largest refinery in the world

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery with a producing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, has been ranked among the top eight largest refineries in the world, data compiled from NS Energy and SK Energy have shown.

Oil refineriesOil refineries apply an industrial process that transforms crude oil into various refined products such as petrol, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, liquefied petroleum gas, and jet fuel, among others.

With a majority of the world’s largest oil refineries present in the Asia Pacific region, the US, China, Russia, Japan and India, Nigeria has now joined the league of countries with the world’s largest refineries.

Here are the top 8 world’s largest refineries:

Jamnagar Refinery, India:

Located in Gujarat, India, the Jamnagar Refinery is the world’s largest oil refinery in the world.

The refinery has a crude processing capacity of 1.24 million barrels per day (bpd).

Paraguana Refining Centre, Venezuela:

Established in 1949 with a processing capacity of 955,000 (bpd) is the second largest refinery in the world.

Ruwais Refinery, UAE:

Third on the list is Ruwais Refinery, United Arab Emirates.

With a processing capacity of 922,000 bpd, the Ruwais refinery is owned by ADNOC, through its subsidiary, The Abu Dhabi Refining Company (Takreer).

Ulsan Refinery, South Korea:

Ulsan Refinery in South Korea ranks fourth among the world’s largest refineries.

Owned by SK Energy, the refinery is located in Ulsan Metropolitan City in South Korea.

With a processing capacity of 840,000 bpd, the refinery produces LPG, gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and asphalt, and entered into operations in 1964.

Yeosu Refinery, South Korea:

Located at Yeosu city in South Jeolla Province of South Korea, the Yeosu refinery processing capacity is 800,000 bpd.

The refinery is operated by GS Caltex, a joint venture between GS Holdings and Chevron. The Yeosu refinery started operations in 1969.

Onsan Refinery, South Korea:

With a processing capacity of 669,000bpd, the Onsan Refinery is the sixth largest oil refineries in the world.

Located at Ulsan in South Korea, the refinery consists of a condensate fractionation unit (CFU) for producing additional naphtha.

Dangote Refinery, Nigeria:

With a processing capacity of 650, 000 bpd, the newly built Dangote refinery has now ranked seventh among world’s largest refineries.

Located in Lagos, the Dangote oil refinery is designed to produce up to 50 million litres of gasoline and 15 million litres of diesel a day.

Port Arthur Refinery, US:

The Motiva refinery is situated in Port Arthur, Texas, and is the largest oil refinery in North America.

With a processing capacity of 640,000 bpd, the Valero’s Energy refinery is the eighth largest refinery in the world.

The first processing units of the Port Arthur Refinery were built in 1902 by the Texas Company, later known as Texaco, and officially started running in 1903.

Refining oil in a country reduces such a country’s foreign sources for energy; promotes economic growth and improves foreign currency earnings.