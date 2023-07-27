Dangote Refinery: Over 30,000 Nigerians work with foreigners to create refinery complex

The management of Dangote Refinery has refuted a claim that the corporation hired 11,000 talented workers from India while supposedly ignoring young people from Nigeria and other African nations. The claim was made on the web platforms of several media companies.

Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding & Communications Officer, responded by claiming that the study was prepared with malice since it underreported the number of competent Nigerians working there.

According to him, the size of the project necessitates the use of specialised skilled labour from around the globe. While over 30,000 Nigerians were employed as part of the skilled labour force at the height of construction in the Refinery complex, 6,400 Indians and 3,250 Chinese workers were also included.

He added that Nigerians working on the project showed a high degree of technical competence and that many of their latent talents had been found.

In light of the fact that the Dangote Group is still the industry leader in creating jobs, Chiejina asked the people to disregard such hostile and misleading allegations and instead pay attention to the project’s potential effects on the general economy and the welfare of Nigerians.