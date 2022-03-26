Dangote is a major driver of peace in Nigeria -Defence Minister

Dangote Industries Limited has been described as a major driver of peace and security in Nigeria owing to its huge investment and job creation capacity.

Bashir Salihi Magashi, minister of Defence stated this on Thursday at the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair when he visited the Dangote Pavilion.

Represented by his aide Major General Ahmed Tijani Jibrin (Rtd) said the company has indirectly impacted security through job creation opportunities in the country, adding that Dangote is the second biggest employer of labour in Nigeria after Federal Government and equally the major sponsor of the ongoing trade fair.

He disclosed that findings have shown that there is a relationship between economic condition and security, adding that Dangote Group is not only providing jobs, it’s also supporting peace and security in the country.

Magashir commended the company for making available products that would have been imported and would have cost Nigeria additional foreign exchange.

Nigeria is reported to be one of the most terrorised countries in the world.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, and the organiser of the Fair, the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), had said that they were encouraged by the yearly support and contribution of the Dangote Group to trade promotion in Nigeria.

Read also: Osinbajo urges religious leaders to promote peace

Speaking on the sideline of the opening ceremony, the Director-General of Usman Saulawa extolled the relationship between the Dangote Group and KADCCIMA.

“Dangote Group is an international brand in the world of business and manufacturing. I can also add that it is a must-have in every home. Dangote is also known for its philanthropic activities through the Dangote Foundation,” he said.

He said one of the uniqueness of the 2022 Fair is the flagship event-the Business Round Table on Blue Economy where stakeholders and businesses are brought together

He said companies from India, Pakistan, Morocco, Chad, Senegal, Mali, Niger Republic and Bangladesh are also participating at the Trade Fair.

The companies participating under Dangote Industries Limited are Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON, and Dangote Fertiliser.

A statement from the Corporate Communication Department of the Dangote Group said participants who seek to do business with any of the company’s subsidiaries can avail themselves of such opportunities through a Special Desk at the pavilion.

It described Kaduna State as one of its biggest markets in the country, given its historical position as the political capital of Northern Nigeria.