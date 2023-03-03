Dangote disburses scholarship funds to host Kogi, Benue communities

The Dangote Company, Africa’s largest donor and the second biggest employer of labour after the government in Nigeria has disbursed scholarship funds to members of its host communities in Kogi and Benue states.

In Ankpa, Kogi State scholarship fund was distributed to members of the host communities and in the same vein host communities in Gboko in Benue state received scholarship funds.

This is coming barely one year into the coal mining operation at Effeche Akpalli in Ugbokolo Ward of Okpokwu Local Government of Benue State.

The exercise is part of the company’s annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme for host communities, and it has been running for upward a decade.

In 2022, Group President of the Dangote Industries Limited Aliko Dangote had announced series of scholarship schemes for communities hosting the Dangote Sugar Refinery in Numan, Adamawa State.

In Benue, ten members of the Effeche community who are currently studying in higher institutions of learning benefitted from the fund.

The company’s contribution to the educational development in Nigeria has been described as immeasurable having constructed multimillion naira edifices and hostels in some selected universities in the country.

The Head of Dangote’s mining operation in Benue, Dillip Taman, said the scholarship was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the company, adding that the company takes the plights of the host communities very seriously.

He also said the company is kick-starting several other projects contained in the Community Development Agreement.

Amina Audu, the chairperson of the Okpokwu Local Government , who was represented by the Leader of the Legislative Council, urged the beneficiaries to use the money efficiently, while urging the company not to relent in the annual scholarship scheme.

A community leader Samuel Ameh said the community was desirous of ensuring a smooth operational turf for the company, saying a peaceful coexistence was a major prerequisite for profitability and community development.