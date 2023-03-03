NITDA to discuss policies, standards amid digital revolution at RegTech conference

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) will be highlighting key standards, guidelines and frameworks for the development, standardization, and regulation of information technology practices in the face of global digital revolution at the 2023 RegTechAfrica Conference.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General, NITDA who confirmed attendance at the RegTechAfrica Conference would discuss Information Technology policy objectives and provide frameworks for implementing the policies.

At the conference, Inuwa alongside other speakers would discuss issues that help cross the divide between regulatory reporting and technology spectrums, and also look at different approaches in which technology and data could reduce the complexities in regulatory reporting thereby increasing operational efficiencies.

The conference which is scheduled for May 24 to 26, 2023, will also focus on the development, challenges, solutions and economics of cybercrime, which is one of the emerging threats facing the global economies as a whole.

Cyril Okoroigwe, the convener of RegTech Africa Conference, said with the global Regtech market reaching over $10Billion this year, leading companies in the Regtech market and financial services sector are focusing on product innovations in order to expand their products and services portfolio and gain a competitive edge.

According to Okoroigwe, the reality of a harsh economic environment the world over has made it demanding to maximise cost efficiencies, increase requirements for sustainability as well as provide an increasingly heterogeneous financial market landscape.

The conference will feature an expansive line-up of stellar speakers, case studies, panel discussions, presentations providing access to a wealth of industry-leading knowledge sharing best practices and experiences, spotlighting trends, information exchange, insights and outlooks with actionable takeaways.

The event is focused on attracting top professionals with interest in regulations, compliance, technology, fraud, risk, monitoring, reporting, financial crime, cyber security, data management and identity management.

Technology service providers will share their knowledge, invited agencies of government at federal and state levels will share insights and showcase use cases in their domains, while international experts will provide perspectives on international best practices and use cases.

NITDA is mandated by the National Information Technology Development Act (2007) to establish standards, guidelines and frameworks for the development, standardization and regulation of Information Technology practices in Nigeria.

NITDA has published several instruments and monitors their compliance for the development of information technology in Nigeria. The instruments serve as a minimum benchmark in the development and implementation of information technology in Nigeria and enforceable by law.

RegTech Africa Conference is the premier Conference on Regulatory Services Innovation and Excellence with focus on Africa. It provides the platform for regulators, regulated and key industry stakeholders to engage, collaborate and share knowledge around new technologies and practices that support better regulations.