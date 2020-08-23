Dangote Cement promo millionaires hit 80 as 15 winners emerge in Ogun, Kwara

The number of people who have so far won N1 million in the ‘Spell Dangote and Win a Million Naira’ promo has reached 80 as 15 more artisans in Ogun and Kwara States at the weekend joined the millionaires club.

This is coming courtesy of the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2.

As businesses struggle to stage a comeback after the coronavirus pandemic-induced lull, the promo is designed specifically to help Dangote Cement consumers to quickly overcome the effects of the Covid-19 by rewarding them with cash prizes.

The N1 million winners, mostly artisans and building material dealers whose businesses have suffered downturn in the wake of the pandemic, were full of praises to Aliko Dangote, saying the money would go a long way into resuscitating their businesses.

The company had during the launch of the promo last month explained that the N1 million wining prize was a form of palliative in which 1,000 people would benefit as people and businesses strive to stay afloat.

The company’s Director of Marketing, Funmi Sanni, explained that the promo was deliberately designed to cushion the negative effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families.

In Ilorin and Abeokuta, the winners took to dancing as they received credit alert shortly after being presented with their symbolic cheques. Sanni expressed appreciation to the winners for their loyalty to the Dangote Cement brand.

She stated that more than 80 people have won a million naira and that the management expects many more in the coming weeks across the nation because 1,000 of them have been earmarked to win a million naira.

According to her, the Bag of Goodies Season 2 is the biggest promo ever in the country because at the end of the promo a total sum of N1 billion cash would have been won by the consumers of Dangote Cement across the country.

Sanni who was at Ilorin but was represented in Abeokuta during the cheque presentation noted that the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue patronising the product, which according to her, is the best in the country.

She said the company had been making efforts to satisfy its teeming customers to the fullest, adding that apart from the premium quality of the product, the firm has also introduced several customer-driven promotional offers in order to keep their relationship intact.

According to her, a customer could only win the N1 million cash prize on collection of the scratch cards that each carries letter D, A, N, G, O, T and E to make up the name DANGOTE. She added that other prizes to be won include motorbikes, tricycles, TV sets, recharge cards, among other prizes in the promotion that will end on November 5.

Yemi Fajobi, National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, described the promo as a reflection of Aliko Dangote’s generosity and his desire to enrich as many people as he could.

According to him, Dangote Cement company deemed it fit to continue with the second phase of the promo, tagged Bag of Goodies 2 in order to give back to the people especially at this time, to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

“Despite effects of COVID-19 on global economy, Dangote cement company has decided to go ahead with the Bag of Goodies promo in order to give back to the People. We all know what is happening globally, this promo is like a palliative to our teeming customers who have suffered economic hardship, occasioned by the pandemic.

“We feel that despite the pandemic, it is worthy to put a smile on the face of our teeming customers across the country. People have been forced to stay at home, businesses have been forced to shut down. Nothing could assuage the people’s feeling other than money. This is why the promo is running at this time,” he said.

Several of the winners were full of gratitude to the company for putting in place such promo at this point in time saying the money they won would make a good impact in their lives as the Covid-19 pandemic has distorted the economy of families and the nation.

One of the leading distributors in Abeokuta, Femi Alabi, CEO of Royal Gate Commercial Ltd., thanked Dangote Cement for the gesture.

“One million naira is a big deal in the lives of the people. Many people after the pandemic got broke and could not boast of N5,000 in their account. Here they are being rewarded with a whooping one N1 million,” he said.