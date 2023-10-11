Dangote Cement denies running sales promo

…Moves to track, prosecute peddlers of falsehood

The Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina has described the reports making the rounds that the Management of Dangote Cement Plc had embarked on sales promotion and has further adjusted its prices as mischievous, malicious and false.

This was coming on the heels of some reports from online platforms, but Chiejina has pointed out that the management has formally notified the law enforcement agents to track down, name and shame the perpetrators of this devious and deceptive information.

He urged Dangote’s Cement customers and other stakeholders to continue patronising the high-quality cement brand and be careful of scammers, who are bent on defrauding them of their funds.