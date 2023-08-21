Dangote Cement begins tech upskilling of Kogi youths

Dangote Cement plc, Obajana Plant in Kogi State, has begun the training of youths in technical skills under the tutelage of technical units of the company’s transport section.
According to Jaiprakashi Gingune, plant director at Dangote Cement Plant, Obajana, “the technical skills acquisition programme is aimed at empowering the youth and developing entrepreneurial skills around its catchment areas.”
Gungune told newsmen that the youth which also included female trainees, were mostly secondary school leavers. The participating youths were selected from the host communities of Oyo, Iwaa, Apata, and Obajana.
Ademola Adeyemi, general manager of community affairs/special duties, speaking at the inauguration of the scheme, said the trainees were being paid monthly stipends while the training lasts.
“When completed, the youth will add great value to their communities, Kogi State, and Nigeria,” Adeyemi said.
Ajay Singh, divisional director of transport at Dangote Cement plc, speaking on the initiative, said some of the areas of training include auto mechanic, auto electrical, welding and panel beating/fabrication.
Read also: MTN commences sixth phase of ICT, business skills training for SMEs
Alfa Adamu, workshop manager, explained that the trainees were divided into different engineering sections based on their strengths and interests, adding that the trainees have so far spent three months.
Meanwhile, Ravindra Singhvi, chief executive officer of Dangote Sugar Refinery plc, has assured stakeholders that the proposed merger between Dangote Sugar Refinery, NASCON Allied Industries, and Dangote Rice to form Dangote Foods plc is expected to yield many benefits, solely for the growth of the business and high returns to all the key stakeholders.
Ravindra, who spoke on Channels Television, said that the merger when completed will bring economies of scale to the business. He maintained that the merger will lead to cost reduction as the evolved company will gain with an increase in production.
“Dangote Foods will have operational efficiencies, as there would be a reduction in the time needed to obtain raw materials, fuel, and manpower, among others for production.
Husk and biomass from rice and sugar units will be useful to generate power for the running of the plants. Also, it is expected that the merger will result in improvement in the supply side of the food industry as many products will roll out of the one-stop food company.
The Dangote Sugar refinery helmsman added that the merger will further advance the backward integration strategy of the group as resources, machinery, and skilled manpower will be harnessed to drive the process.
(08082712224) (+234_808_271_2224)
it’s legal approve by the federal government of Nigerian opportunity to get a car at minimum price
Mama Africa #17,000 •Tomatoes Rice # *15,000* •Cap Rice #15,000 •My Food #17,000 •Mama Gold #17,500 •Ade Brazil #15,000 •Elephant Gold #15,000 •Royal Umbrella #15,000 Etc.
priceE.G
GOLF3= N250,000,, (DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
GOLF4= N300.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA BIG DADDY= N500.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA MATRIX= N600.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA SPIDER= N950k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA MUSCLE #850,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HIACE BUS= N900k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HILUX= N1m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA EVIL SPIRIT= N600.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
DINNER TRUCK= N900k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA ACCORD= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA AVALON= N800.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA COROLLA= N550.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
COASTA BUS= N3.5M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA VENZA N1,600,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS IS250 1, 000,000.00(DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS IS350 1.300,000.00(DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS RX350= N2.,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS RX330= N1m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS GL470 N2.5m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS ES330 #950,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS ES350 1,300,000. (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
RANGE ROVER SPORT 2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
RANGE ROVER EVOGUE 3.0M (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ GLK 2.8M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ ML350 #1.9M (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ CLS 2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
ACURA ZDX 1,300,000. (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
ACURA MDX 1.2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
TIPER= N3.5M,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER= N950.000,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA AVENSIS= N650.000,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA PRADO= N1.3m,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA SEINNA= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ c300= N1.8m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
NISSAN PATHFENDER= N850.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA RAV4= N700.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA PILOT= N850.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
RANGE ROVER= N3.M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LAND ROVER-JEEP= N1. 8M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA PICNIC= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
AND A LOT OF CARS ARE AVAILABLE PLEASE CONTACT #No_O8O 8271 2224 }〽
Mama Africa #17,000 •Tomatoes Rice # *15,000* •Cap Rice #15,000 •My Food #17,000 •Mama Gold #17,500 •Ade Brazil #15,000 •Elephant Gold #15,000 •Royal Umbrella #15,000 Etc.
priceE.G
School fees #160000,accomodation #40000,food stuff #48000
A good one and i pray it comes to pass on time