Dangote Cement begins tech upskilling of Kogi youths

Dangote Cement plc, Obajana Plant in Kogi State, has begun the training of youths in technical skills under the tutelage of technical units of the company’s transport section.

According to Jaiprakashi Gingune, plant director at Dangote Cement Plant, Obajana, “the technical skills acquisition programme is aimed at empowering the youth and developing entrepreneurial skills around its catchment areas.”

Gungune told newsmen that the youth which also included female trainees, were mostly secondary school leavers. The participating youths were selected from the host communities of Oyo, Iwaa, Apata, and Obajana.

Ademola Adeyemi, general manager of community affairs/special duties, speaking at the inauguration of the scheme, said the trainees were being paid monthly stipends while the training lasts.

“When completed, the youth will add great value to their communities, Kogi State, and Nigeria,” Adeyemi said.

Ajay Singh, divisional director of transport at Dangote Cement plc, speaking on the initiative, said some of the areas of training include auto mechanic, auto electrical, welding and panel beating/fabrication.

Alfa Adamu, workshop manager, explained that the trainees were divided into different engineering sections based on their strengths and interests, adding that the trainees have so far spent three months.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Singhvi, chief executive officer of Dangote Sugar Refinery plc, has assured stakeholders that the proposed merger between Dangote Sugar Refinery, NASCON Allied Industries, and Dangote Rice to form Dangote Foods plc is expected to yield many benefits, solely for the growth of the business and high returns to all the key stakeholders.

Ravindra, who spoke on Channels Television, said that the merger when completed will bring economies of scale to the business. He maintained that the merger will lead to cost reduction as the evolved company will gain with an increase in production.

“Dangote Foods will have operational efficiencies, as there would be a reduction in the time needed to obtain raw materials, fuel, and manpower, among others for production.

Husk and biomass from rice and sugar units will be useful to generate power for the running of the plants. Also, it is expected that the merger will result in improvement in the supply side of the food industry as many products will roll out of the one-stop food company.

The Dangote Sugar refinery helmsman added that the merger will further advance the backward integration strategy of the group as resources, machinery, and skilled manpower will be harnessed to drive the process.