Danbatta to lead International Women’s Day public lecture

Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), will chair a public lecture to mark the 2022 International Women Day (IWD) in Kano State, in recognition of his tremendous contribution and support towards promoting the course of women development.

According to NCC, the lecture with themed: ‘Break the Bias’, schedule for March 10, 2022 at the Sa’adu Zungar Auditorium Complex, Mambayya House, Gwammaja, Kano by 10.00 a.m. prompt, is being organised by The Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF).

KCSF is the umbrella body of over 200 Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in the state, working on human right protection, good governance, gender equality, peace building and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, the organizers disclosed that KCSF will be collaborating with the Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, Bayero University, Kano, Women and Orphans Development Network (WORDNET), International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and Positive Pathway Initiative (PPI) to host the programme.

“In recognition of your tremendous contribution and support towards promoting the course of women development in the State, we write, most respectfully, on behalf of the collaborating partners, to invite you to serve as the Chairman of the occasion,” KCSF said in a letter addressed to the EVC.

Read also: IWD: Google recognises five African women entrepreneurs

Similarly, the KCSF noted that over 500 participants, mainly women, drawn from different women groups, children rights promotion and protection focused groups, women entrepreneurs, women academics, professional career women in both formal and informal sector, as well as CSOs are expected to participate in the event.

Aside the lectures to be chaired by the EVC on Activities lined up at the event to be chaired by Danbatta on promoting women equality and suggesting ways to break the bias of discrimination against women, other programs of the day include presentations of awards to recognise some women who have supported immensely towards protection of women and children, and also contributed to socio-economic and political development of the society.

Also in support of women across the country, the EVC is the founder of Danbatta Charity Foundation (DCF), which has sponsored many girls’ scholarships since its inception.

The United Nations earmarked every March 8 to celebrate IWD, which is one of the most important days specially dedicated to celebrate the socio-economic, cultural, political and professional career achievements of women as well as a call for accelerating gender parity around the globe