Dana Air’s aircraft skids off runway at Lagos airport

Dana Air’s aircraft veered off the runway at the Lagos airport early Tuesday morning with the airline confirming the safety of all passengers aboard.

In a statement by Dana Air, it stated that there was a runway incursion involving one of its aircraft, registration number 5N BKI, which was flying from Abuja to Lagos on Tuesday morning.

“We are relieved to confirm that all 83 passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely without injuries or fear as the crew handled the situation with utmost professionalism.

“We have also updated the AIB and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the incident and the aircraft involved has been grounded by our maintenance team for further investigation,” the airline stated.

Dana Air thanked the airport authorities and its crew for their swift response in ensuring the safe disembarkation of all passengers following the incident.

“Our sincere apologies and appreciation to the passengers on the affected flight for their patience and understanding.

“We wish to reassure our passengers that their safety will always be our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the airline added.