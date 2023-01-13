Dambazau calls for performance target for security agencies

Shamsudeen Dambazau, a member of the House of Representatives from Kano State has called for setting up performance targets for security agencies in the country to ensure that Nigerians vote at the general election.

Dambazau said if there was no performance target, the security agencies will not review to see how well they have done in tackling insecurity in the country, especially ahead of the February/March polls.

The lawmaker, who stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said the security agencies have a task to perform which is to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Danbazau also said if the security chiefs were not doing what they are supposed to do, they should be changed, adding that the present administration has done well in tackling insecurity which started heightening since 2008.

“The security agencies have a task to perform. And that task is to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians. If you are not doing what you are supposed to do, you should get changed. That is how it should go. So that people would be on top of their game.

“There is no sentiment in play here, so the government is not playing. They have targets that have been given to the security agencies to ensure that Nigerians can exercise their right to vote and put in leaders that they believe would be able to usher this country into the next phase that we want to,” he said.

Dambazau also urged security agencies and candidates in the forthcoming elections to come together and put all apparatus in place to guarantee a violence-free polls.

“With the security situation and the threat they are giving, I think it is very important that the security agencies, and not only them, but the candidates that are the ones that have a lot to lose in this situation.

“They are the ones that need to come together to make sure that all apparatus that needs to be put in place to allow the elections hold peacefully should be done,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, the presidential candidates of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNP) and the Labour Party (LP) are spoilers for the 2023 presidential election.

He, however, said that the presidential standard bearer for All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu would emerge victorious at the ballot as the ‘spoiler’ effect would work in his favour.