Damagum takes over as Ayu steps down as PDP national chairman

The political crises in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new dimension on Tuesday, as Iyorchia Ayu, finally stepped down as the party’s National Chairman.

The party has announced Umar Damagum, the Deputy National Chairman (North) to take over pending the resolution of the ongoing crises.

Recall that on Monday, a Benue High Court sitting in Makurdi, granted an interim order restraining him from further parading himself as the party’s National Chairman.

The order followed his earlier suspension by his ward, Igyorov Council Ward in Gboko Local Government, Benue State.

With the order, Ayu must now approach the same Benue High Court to vacate the order.

The party’s National Working Committee, in obedience to the Court Order, appointed Umaru Damagum as Acting National Chairman

The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunabga, in a statement, saud the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at an emergency meeting on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 acknowledge the Order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023 with regards to the Chairmanship position of our great Party.

“After a careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our Party in acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023,” Ologunagba said in the statement.

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great Party to remain calm and united at this critical time.”

