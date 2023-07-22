Dakuku Peterside to speak at International Bunker Conference in September

A former director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside would speak at the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA), Africa, conference taking place September 5-7 in Accra, Ghana; his media office said on Saturday.

The International Bunker Conference (IBC) is a prominent forum for players in the global bunker industry.

About 500 industry experts and stakeholders from around the world are expected to attend this year’s conference.

IBIA is the voice of the global bunker industry and represents all stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Dakuku, a leading voice in the African maritime sector, will be sharing thoughts and ideas with industry experts, regulators, investors, operators, and policy makers.

A Public Sector Turnaround expert, Dakuku will be speaking from a well informed background, having also been Chairman of the Association of Africa Maritime Administrations (AAMA), whilst sitting at the helm of affairs at NIMASA.

During his term, Dakuku rejuvenated the maritime regulatory agency and made it one of the most admired among Ministries, Departments and Agencies( MDAs) in Nigeria.

A co-founder of Growth and Transformation Professionals (GTpro), Africa’s foremost government relations and policy strategy consultancy firm, he brings to the conference a wealth of experience and expertise that promises to effectively examine the dynamics in the African maritime sector.

Since leaving NIMASA, Dakuku has had several speaking engagements in many countries, within and outside Africa, where he shared his thoughts and processes with government officials, maritime operators, regulators, and investors. This year alone , he has been lead speaker in maritime conferences in Kenya, Egypt, Singapore, and South Africa.