CUTIX seeks partnership with Abia on streetlight

The management of CUTIX plc, an Anambra State based electrical cable manufacturing company, has expressed willingness to partner Abia State Government in providing street lights in major cities in the state, including Umuahia, Aba and Ohiafia.

The partnership will see the company undertaking some other electrical projects in the state.

Mathias Omego, a director in CUTIX made this known on Wednesday, during an official visit to Governor Okezie IKpeazu, at Government Lodge, Aba.

Omego, who led the CUTIX delegation, said they were at the Government Lodge to seek partnership with Abia State government in the areas of street lighting and other electrical projects.

He said the company was willing to partner the state, as their products are known for high quality and rank among the best in the country.

Governor Ikpeazu, in his response, reemphasised the need for Nigerians to take pride in and patronize locally made products, as a way of boosting the local economy.

He observed that if Nigerians patronize locally made products that local manufacturers would not meet the demands of the citizens, not to talk of exporting them, and stressed the need for Nigerian manufacturers to begin to blow their own trumpets and challenge themselves by constantly improving on the standard of their products.

Governor Ikpeazu informed the visitors that the Enyimba Economic City (EEC), when completed would operate with uninterrupted power supply. He added that EEC zone would provide a manufacturing platform for people of the Southeast zone and urged the delegation to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the EEC.

He commended the entrepreneur for his contribution to the economy and congratulated him for blazing the trail in the production of electricity cables.

He assured them that his administration will partner with the company by patronising them and giving them the opportunity to handle electrical works in some ongoing projects in the state.

Ikpeazu said he would always promote locally made goods, assuring that he would continue to canvass the use of locally made goods.