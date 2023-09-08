Customs redeploys area controllers, appoints new ACGs

Adewale Adeniyi, the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, has approved the appointment and redeployment of senior officers within the service to ensure operational efficiency.

According to the management of Customs, the new appointment was in response to the statutory retirement of some management members of the Nigeria Customs Service.

As a result, Florence Nanu Ogar-Modey and Queen Ogbudu, both comptrollers

have been appointed Acting Assistant Comptroller Generals Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and Zonal Coordinator Zone B, respectively.

Some of the Comptrollers redeployed to various Customs formations include Jaiyeoba Jide from Oyo/Osun Area Command to Apapa Area Command; Dera Nnadi from Seme to Tin-Can Island Port; Timi Bomodi from KLT to Seme; Ahmed Abe from PCA Zone ‘C’ to Kaduna Area Command and Babandede Mohammad from Lilypond Export Command to Lagos Free Trade Zone Command.

Others include Dauda Ibrahim Chana from Investigation Headquarters to Kano/Jigawa Area Command; Martina Tilleygyado from Non-Intrusive Inspection to KLT Area Command; Oloyode Adekunle from Tin-Can Island Port to Import & Export Headquarters while Zanna Chiroma will be leaving Import & Export for PCA Zone ‘C, among many others.

Adeniyi congratulated the newly appointed/redeployed officers and charged them to put more effort into achieving the service’s core mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, and trade facilitation.