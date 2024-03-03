Customs opens 90-day window for importers to clear improperly imported vehicles

The Nigeria Customs Service said it has opened a 90-day window to enable importers to pay duties and clear improperly imported vehicles.

The management of the Service said it is a proactive move to enhance compliance and streamline import processes.

Abdullahi Maiwada, national public relations officer of Customs, said in a statement on Sunday, that the opening of the 90-day window is under the directive of Wale Edun, minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the Economy.

Maiwada said the initiative applies solely to vehicles imported into Nigeria where the requisite Customs duty has not been fulfilled or vehicles detained due to undervaluation.

“While we strive for inclusivity, it is important to clarify that vehicles seized and condemned will not be released under this arrangement and shall be forfeited to the Federal Government by extant regulations.

“All vehicle owners, importers and agents seeking to regularise import duties on their vehicles are required to apply to the Zonal Coordinators (Zones A, B, C, D) and CAC FCT Command. They must submit the necessary available documents and process vehicle registration (Vreg) in line with the Federal Ministry of Finance directives for the registration of imported motor vehicles,” he said.

He said the valuation and assessment of the vehicles will be carried out using the VIN-valuation method.

“Import duty and a 25 percent penalty shall be paid in tandem with the import guidelines, procedures, and documentation requirements for used vehicles under the Destination Inspection Scheme in Nigeria (2013) and the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

He said duty payments must be made using the Procedure Code specifically created for this exercise.

Maiwada added that the initiative reflects the unwavering commitment to facilitating compliance, and he encouraged all stakeholders to capitalise on the opportunity within the stipulated timeframe.