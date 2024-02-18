Customs officers’ wives seek N500bn funding support for humanitarian initiatives

The Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA) has sought a total of N500bn funding to support its ongoing humanitarian initiatives, particularly focused on social impact and addressing current economic challenges.

Speaking during the Re-launch, Investiture of Patrons/Patronesses and Fund Raising ceremony in Abuja, wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, pledged support for COWA, emphasizing the crucial importance of humanitarian services.

“Women hold a central position in society. It’s imperative for us to reassess ourselves and instill positive values in future generations,” Tinubu, who was represented by Oghogho Musa, the President of Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) remarked.

At the event, the association unveiled its ambitious vision to address pressing challenges faced by Customs officers’ families and communities nationwide.

In her address, highlighted the urgent need for action, Kikelomo emphasized the critical role of partnerships and financial support in realizing COWA’s multifaceted agenda.

“With an array of projects aimed at economic empowerment, education, and drug abuse prevention, the association seeks to create a lasting impact on society”, she stated.

Among the association’s plans is the establishment of COWA Nursery, Primary, and Secondary Schools in border communities, offering quality education and relieving the financial burden on officers’ families.

Speaking further, Kikelomo noted that COWA is committed to empowering its members economically through training and empowerment programs, with the goal of uplifting 1,200 members this year alone. Plans are underway to inaugurate a state-of-the-art COWA Skills Acquisition Centre in Abuja.

“Central to COWA’s mission is its campaign against drug abuse, aiming to raise awareness and support rehabilitation efforts to protect youths and communities from the scourge of illicit substances.

“In addition to these initiatives, COWA remains dedicated to assisting the less fortunate, extending aid to orphanages and disadvantaged individuals across the nation. Their goal is to impact the lives of at least 100,000 people by year-end”, she noted.

Acknowledging what she called the “invaluable” support of stakeholders, including Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of Customs, COWA appealed to individuals and corporate entities to contribute generously to its fundraising efforts.

She expressed confidence in the collective strength of supporters to weather the challenges ahead and bring about positive change in society.

Also speaking, Bola Shagaya,

businesswoman and fashion enthusiast, endorsed the COWA initiative to tackle humanitarian crises nationwide, further strengthening the endeavor with her support.

“Founded on August 13, 2009, COWA has been steadfast in its mission to promote the welfare of Customs officers’ families and foster unity among spouses.

“From providing support to widows and children of fallen officers to tackling issues such as inadequate housing and access to education, COWA stands as a beacon of hope for many”, Shagaya stated.