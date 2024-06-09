Customs modernisation project built foolproof against cyber-attacks, says Ogunshola

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Trade Modernisation Project (TMP), has been built foolproof against cyber-attacks, according to Ahmed Ogunshola, general manager of Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) Limited.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of the project’s office in Abuja recently, Ogunshola said the project is built with the latest security network gadgets to ensure its safety and integrity.

According to him, the system’s software, described as the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), has seven layers of security built to resist cyber-attacks.

Ogunshola said the project incorporates a high level of security for its operations.

“We are working with one of the world’s leading cyber security firms to ensure the software’s safety and doing code-level cyber security analysis of the software. Before any code is pushed into the software, it analyses and assesses it. We are working towards the ISO 27001 information security standard, which is the highest you can get in the world,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the cybersecurity framework and other security measures put in place to ensure the safety of the software, Ogunshola said the measures were also extended to its hardware and other reporting systems to guarantee safety.

He said the Unified Customs Management System is an interactive platform that checkmate fraudulent activities in trade operations, as traders can monitor all the processes using the software.

“We have made significant progress in achieving the deliverables of the project and by the end of the project, NCS will be a pride among its peers. This will bring Nigeria Customs fully into the 22nd century to ensure that it earns its place of pride among Customs administrations globally,” he said.

Also speaking, Abdullahi Maiwada, national public relations officer of NCS, said the tour was to showcase the efforts of the service in implementing its modernisation project.

According to him, the move is in line with the efforts of NCS in facilitating ease of doing business and efficient service delivery.

The Customs Modernisation Project signed on May 27, 2023, between the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the NCS Board, and the Trade Modernisation Project Ltd, is a 20-year concession agreement that would be implemented in three phases.

It involves the automation of the processes of the NCS to simplify and enhance the experience of stakeholders in the trade value chain. It is expected to ease export and import clearances in paying duties and obtaining releases of goods.