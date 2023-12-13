Customs investigates officer accused of soliciting bribe in viral video

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is investigating an incident involving one of its officers at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos who was allegedly caught on video soliciting a bribe of ₦5,000 from a passenger.

The incident, which took place in the departure hall of the New Terminal, was captured on video by the passenger and quickly went viral, sparking public outrage.

The video allegedly shows the customs officer requesting the bribe to expedite the passenger’s customs clearance process.

In a press statement released today, the NCS confirmed that the officer in question is indeed a service member and is assigned to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Area Command.

The statement further condemned the officer’s behaviour, stating that it is “entirely inconsistent with the core values of our service” and that the NCS is “dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism.”

A full investigation into the incident is underway, and the NCS has promised to take appropriate actions once the investigation is complete.

The outcome of the investigation will be communicated to the public as soon as possible.

The NCS also encouraged passengers and the public to report any misconduct or corruption promptly.

Such reports are crucial in helping the NCS maintain a transparent and accountable customs operation and ensuring that all officers adhere to the highest ethical standards.