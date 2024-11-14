Customs confiscates N46bn illicit drugs, others in Rivers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area 2 Command Onne, Rivers, has confiscated 21 containers of contraband drugs, donkey skin, and other items valued at over N46 billion.

Muhammad Babandede, the command’s comptroller, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Onne, Rivers.

Babandede listed the confiscated items to include; cough syrups, Tramadol, fake antibiotics, chilly cutter and sanitary fittings used for concealment of fake drugs.

Others include donkeys’ skin, which he said is used for the concealment of raw chemicals suspected to be for the production of cough syrups.

He said that the command has continued to strengthen collaboration with sister agencies especially the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), DSS, Quarantine, and NAFDAC, among others, in the actualisation of its policy thrust.

“These seizures underscore our unwavering commitment to curbing the circulation of illicit medicines and ensuring public safety.

“The implementation of the state of emergency declared by the CGC has proven effective in enhancing our operational capabilities and enabling us to act decisively against those who seek to undermine national safety,” he said.

Babandede said that the command has so far generated over N500 billion translating to 89 per cent of its 2024 annual target which was pegged at N618 billion.

On export, the comptroller said that the command has generated over 800 million dollars on more than 2 million metric tonnes of goods including commodities and mineral resources as part of its contribution to the growth of the national economy.

Bayo Adebaju, NAFDAC coordinator at the command, also commended the NCS for stopping the circulation of illicit and dangerous medicines.

Describing fake drugs as a societal threat, he said that if administered to patients it could lead to prolonged hospitalisation, poor health recovery and avoidable expenses and deaths.

