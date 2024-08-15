Customs intercepts 12 containers of expired pharmaceuticals in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 12 containers of expired and controlled pharmaceuticals with duty paid value (DPV) of over N1.8 billion in Apapa Port.

Some of the expired drugs, according to the Customs, were even imported without the necessary regulatory requirements, such as the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) number.

Adewale Adeniyi, the comptroller-general of Customs, said in Lagos on Thursday that the seized containers were imported in flagrant violation of Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023.

According to him, if allowed to exit the ports, the pharmaceuticals would undermine the security of the nation by influencing the behaviour of individuals involved in criminal activities, often fueled by illicit drugs such as tramadol.

Giving a breakdown of the seizure, the comptroller-general said one of the seized containers, a one by 40-foot container with box number SEGU4339917, was declared to contain baclofen tablets, metoprolol succinate, atenolol gloves, losartan potassium, hydrochlorothiazide, atorvastatin calcium, esomeprazole magnesium, diclofenac sodium topical gel, valsartan tablets, losartan potassium, and timolol maleate.

“Upon examination, the container was found to be laden with daily health immune supplements that expired in July this year; acyclovir capsules that expired in April 2024; valsartan tablets (320mg and 160mg) that expired in June 2024; prednisone tablets (USP 10mg) that expired in June 2024; losartan potassium tablets (100mg) that expired in June 2024; major aspirin low-dose pain reliever (81mg) that expired in June 2024; vitamin D supplements that expired in June 2024; magnesium oxide tablets (420mg) that expired in June 2024; diclofenac sodium topical gel expiring in November 2024; oral rehydration solution mix that expired in July 2024; unimap multiple micronutrient supplements expiring in December 2025, and other regulated medical items,” he explained.

Adeniyi said the expired and unexpired medicaments in the examined container did not carry the required NAFDAC number.

“In addition to the expired pharmaceutical products, another 20-foot container with box number DFSU 1362498 was found to contain cartons of Royal Tramadol (225mg) concealed with expired cartons of Really Extra analgesic, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory tablets imported without a NAFDAC number.

“Another 20-foot container with box number PCIU 1934537, was found to contain rolls of tramadol (225mg) concealed with expired cartons of Zokomol and Diclofenac pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC registration number,” he said.

The Customs boss said another 20-foot container with the number CAIU 2167874, was found to contain cartons of tramadol (100mg) concealed with expired cartons of pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC number.

“Additionally, a 40-foot container with box number SEGU 6326800 was found to contain cartons of codeine concealed with cartons of expired pharmaceutical products and cartons of brushes. A one-by-40-foot container with number DFSU 7320205 was found to contain cartons of codeine and tramadol concealed with expired Diacare antidiarrheal and Extra pain reliever pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC number,” he explained.

He said that another 40-foot container with the number TCKU 6880985 was found to contain cartons of expired pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC registration number.

Besides the pharmaceutical products, there were seized, another two by 40-foot containers with the numbers CAUU 5699055 and SUAN 8691124 with 15,540 and 12,000 pieces of cutlasses and machetes, were also seized.