Customs at Lagos airport recorded N20.9bn revenue in 2022

The Customs of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos Command has recorded almost N20.9 billion as revenue from January to December 2022.

Mohammed Malami Gidado disclosed this, Customs Area Controller, Comptroller in a statement on Thursday, adding that in 2021, customs recorded over N19billion as revenue collected within the same period.

Comparing the 2021 and 2022 revenue collected; he said there was an increased collection N1.8billion which was due to improved integrity of passengers’ in the declaration of goods and high level of Compliance towards voluntary payment of (Couriers Parcels, passengers accompanied and Unaccompanied Baggage) duty.

During the December 2022 review, the command collected the sum of N1.7billion while a sum of N1.6billion only was the revenue collected within the same period in 2021.

Read also: DisCos report N188 bn revenue in Q2 2022, lowest in four quarters

Gidado stated that the seamless travellers’ clearance procedure adopted by the Command as initiated by the CAC over the period is worthwhile as evidenced in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command revenue collected from August to December 2022.

“This implies the effectiveness of initiated and adopted strategies while measuring performance and Challenges from August to December 2022 compared to the preceding year’s revenue collection of 2021 towards a better performance in the near future,” he added.