Customs agents shut terminal at Tin-Can Port over cargo pilfering

Customs Licensed agents have on Wednesday in Lagos, shut down operations of Five Star Logistics Terminal of the Tin-Can Island Ports over repeated cases of pilfering and vandalisation of cargoes at the terminal.

The clearing agents under the aegis of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), said there was insufficient security at the terminal to protect imported cargoes especially vehicles.

Muhammed Mojeed, chairman, Tin-Can Island chapter of ANLCA, listed some of the challenges experienced by port users at the terminal to include the collection of demurrage on vehicles that are yet to be discharged on-board a vessel called GLOVIS TELLA.

Read also: APM Terminals Apapa gives over 1000 PPE to truckers

Mojeed said that cargoes are being delayed at Five Star Terminal due to lack of space at one of its affiliate bonded terminals, Classic Bonded Terminal, Ojo Lagos, to discharge imports.

The agents however demanded a 50 percent waiver on demurrage to be paid on cars trapped inside the terminal or the terminal would remain closed.

Rilwan Amuni, the taskforce chairman of ANLCA at Tin-Can Island port, said the terminal also lacks adequate cargo handling equipment. He also blamed the constant failure of Customs servers for an increase in demurrage paid at the terminal.

Wolfgang Schneider, general manager, Five Star Terminal, and his customer care officer, Chucks Okereafor promised to get back to the agents after consulting with management.