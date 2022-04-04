Customers protest ‘outrageous’ bank charges

A video has surfaced online of customers going en masse to complain of ‘outrageous’ charges deducted from their Guarantee Trust Bank accounts Friday to Saturday morning.

The video is one of the many complaints about the same issue by bank users. Over the weekend a lot of GTbank users took to Twitter to report bank charges deducted from their accounts.

Filled with rage, they expressed their grievances towards the bank on the microblogging website.

“Why did @gtbank remove 18,7628 from my account as SMS alert charge? Who did I offend?” tweeted @i_am_Neeyee.

Another customer also complained of deductions from way back 2018.

The Twitter user @wearNeki said “GTBank you stole from your customers on Friday night calling it SMS charge dated as far back as 2018. It is theft. Watch the bank lose its customers.”

There’s a lot of confusion as to what these charges are for, Kevin Odanz with Twitter handle @MrOdanz said ”Please how much is stamp duty and how many times should a bank charge for stamp duty in one month? Because in the last week I have been debited for “stamp duties” 4 times @gtbank_help.”

Gtbank is yet to make any official statement concerning the situation.

People also took to their Instagram pages to complain about the bank’s lackadaisical attitude towards the situation.

Read also: World Bank suspends Nigerian firm, Managing Director over ‘appreciation’

In their recent post on Instagram, a customer by the username @bukunmibabrinsafalona said “You’re such an insensitive organization, you didn’t even say anything to what you guys did at midnight.”

See the video below