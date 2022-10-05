Customers laud Abbey Mortgage Bank for service delivery

Customers have commended Abbey Mortgage Bank for its commitment to quality service delivery in the past 30 years of its operations.

The commendation was particularly for the bank’s focus on the provision of solutions in mortgages, housing, finance, and investments which have helped it achieve substantial growth.

Speaking during customer service week recently, Donatus Okeke, one of the bank’s valued customers, said his banking with the bank in the past 20 years has been a stress-free experience.

“I have been banking with Abbey for more than 20 years and it has for me. I have had three different managers, who have always been proactive in dealing with my accounts. My relationship with the bank has grown over the years and they have become a bank that I can always rely on,” Okeke said.

Read also: Osinbajo rallies NDA on production of warrior-scholars

On her part, Roseline Onyeogu of Early Life School, Iyana Iba, Lagos, said she had been banking with Abbey for approximately thirty years, when they were only a small bank.

According to her, even in the face of challenges, the bank has continued to evolve as a brand. Now they are thirty years old and have become one of the most prestigious mortgage banks in Nigeria, providing exceptional service to customers across Nigeria.

Lolita Ejiofor, general manager and group head, IT & operations, said the management and staff of the bank have immersed themselves in the values of customer centrism, adding that the bank has flourished and thrived on the loyalty and support of customers.

“Customer service week is a celebration and appreciation of those who already believe in our revolutionary brand and those whose journey will lead them to start building dreams with us!” We are grateful for each one of our wonderful customers and it is because of them that we look forward to commemorating this customer service week in style,” she said.