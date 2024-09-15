CUSTECH begins admissions for 2024/2025 academic session

The Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, has officially commenced its admissions process for the 2024/2025 academic session, offering entry into all 50 programmes accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Olufunke Hudson, the Registrar of CUSTECH, announced that the programmes, spread across the institution’s eight faculties, are now available on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) platform for prospective students to select.

According to her, candidates seeking admission into the university should have selected CUSTECH as the university of first choice during the process of applying for admission while those wishing to change their current choice to CUSTECH must update their preferences on the JAMB portal.

“The candidate should select also the desired programme/course for which he/she has the requisite UTME and O’Level subject combinations,” she said.

On eligibility of candidates for post-UTME, the Registrar said candidates should ensure that they have the right UTME subject combination and at least five credits in relevant O’Level subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, as required for the programme selected.

She further stated that candidates who scored a minimum of 140 in the UTME can apply, adding that candidates should ensure that their O’Level results are successfully uploaded on the JAMB portal for admissions.

“Any candidate whose results are not uploaded will not be available on JAMB’s Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) for the admission to be processed,” she said.

She urged interested candidates Who want to register for Post-UTME, to proceed to the university’s website, www.custech.edu.ng.

“The Direct Entry candidate should also register and upload his/her results. Again, the candidate should ensure that he/she has the right UTME subject combination and at least five credits in relevant O’Level subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, as required for the programme selected. The registration attracts a fee of N2,000 (Two thousand Naira only),”

She said the deadline for change of institution to CUSTECH, and registration for post-UTME screening is on or before Friday, 11th October 2024.

Faculties and programmes available at the Institution are:

“Faculty of Science: Applied Geophysics, Biology, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics and Statistics; Faculty of Computing and Informatics: Computer Science, Cyber-Security, Software Engineering, Information Technology, and Library and Information Science.

Others are “Faculty of Engineering: Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Mining Engineering, Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Marine Engineering, Petroleum and Gas Engineering, and Mechatronics Engineering.

“Faculty of Environmental Sciences: Architecture, Building, Urban and Regional Planning, Surveying and Geo-informatics and Geography. Faculty of Science and Technology Education: Biology Education, Chemistry Education, Computer Science Education, Geography Education, Mathematics Education and Physics Education and Technology/Technical Education.

“Faculty of Management and Social Sciences: Accounting, Business Administration, Human Resource Management, Actuarial Science, Transport and Logistics Management and Economics;

College of Medical Sciences/Faculty of Basic and Health Sciences: Anatomy, Physiology, Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, and Radiography; and Faculty of Agriculture: Agriculture.”