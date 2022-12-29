CUPP backs Buhari’s order to security agencies for professional conduct at 2023 polls

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s urge to security agencies to maintain a high sense of professionalism and remain impartial in the discharge of their duties at the 2023 general election.

Buhari had at the inauguration of a newly acquired estate by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in Idu-Karmo, in Abuja charged security agencies to be apolitical at all times, saying a compromise of the democratic process could also damage Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

He said: “I have made it very clear to the security agencies that they have a responsibility to remain apolitical at all times. Under no circumstances should they get involved in anything that could compromise the democratic process, or bring disrepute to their institutions and to Nigeria.”

Aligning with the president’s statement, CUPP in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere acknowledged that Buhari has spent the past months, reiterating his resolve to peacefully handover power to his successor.

Ugochinyere said Buhari’s call on security operatives may not be unconnected with the “failed move by the Department of Security Services to frame the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele of terrorism, and the plan by some unscrupulous politicians to sack the INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood and prevent the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the 2023 general election.”

He said: “There has been an ongoing crisis and counter accusations of security agencies involvement in plots to derail the President CBN backed policies. Despite the fact that Buhari has openly said he gave the CBN Governor go ahead on such policies, politicians, using security agencies such as the DSS are still trying to cause problems in their selfish bid to rig the elections.

“This statement by the president is believed to be an indirect message to security agencies and their political sponsors, to desist from any act that will undermine the CBN and INEC moves for credible elections and rather work towards stability and peaceful transition of power come May, 2023.”