2023: Group urges FG to end politically motivated killings

A Kano based non-profit organisation – Civil Society Organisation for Conflict Resolution in Nigeria (CS-CRIN), has called on the Federal Government to direct security agencies to urgently arrest the rising cases of politically motivated killings in the country.

The organisation condemned what it called waves of politics related violent cases which have resulted in the death of some persons, particularly, in some of the northern states in recent times.

The latest of such killings occurred recently in Southern Kaduna, where an estimated 25 persons were said to have been killed by gunmen believed to be bandits.

Adeniyi Aremu, the national coordinator of the NGO, spoke on Wednesday to journalists during a two-day peace building workshop organised for leaders of civil society groups in Kano.

He said recent reports by Civil Society Situation Room, a platform floated by NGOs in Kano, revealed rising incidences of politics related killings, hate speech associated with politicians in states in the northern part of Nigeria.

He said this observed trend is a threat to the 2023 general election and must be brought under control urgently.

Meanwhile, the workshop, according to Aremu, was organised for community and faith based groups as well as people living with disability towards peace-building and conflict management in Kano State.

“This programme was designed to bring the targeted CSOs together to map out strategies that could be deployed to manage the rising incidences of violence which indicators are suggesting could threaten the coming election.

“Participants were drawn from all the 44 local government areas of the state, and as you can see, this set of people are major opinion influencers that can help deliver the narrative of a peaceful election”, he said.