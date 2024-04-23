Cross Rivers govt constitutes management team to drive economic growth

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has inaugurated a nine-member Economic Management Team (EMT) to drive initiatives that will berth good economic fortunes for the State and its residents.

Governor Otu, in his charge to the team that he chairs, which has the State Economic Adviser, Peter Oti, as the Alternate Chairman, urged the members to critically evaluate any economic models before proposing.

He stated that it was important for the team to align with the workings and programmes of the Presidential Economic Management Team for proper synergy.

Cross River governor said, “This marks a significant step towards economic growth and development in the state, aiming to enhance the standard of living for the people.

“The focus is on tangible economic progress, to ensure citizens can access basic needs and create wealth for themselves.”

Governor Otu also noted that the State’s EMT was inaugurated to strategise and implement economic models tailored to Cross River’s dynamics for the common good.

He said, “The informal sector, including Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), is crucial in driving the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”

Cross River governor emphasised the need to harness thepotentials in the State’s economic blueprint in order to achieve the responsibility to improve the living standards and unlock the State’s potentials, which he said, would rest on the inaugurated team.

He pointed out that enhancing the economic fortunes of Cross River State and its residents required hard work, selflessness, accountability, inclusivity, and a clear focus on delivering measurable outcomes.

Governor Otu insisted that the support of the citizenry was essential for the success of the State’s EMT with his Administration emphasising a “People First” approach, while recognising that the Government exists for the people, and their cooperation is vital for economic progress.

Besides Cross River State’s Governor as Chairman and Peter Oti as alternate Chairman, the other members of the team are the State’s Commissioner for Finance, Michael Odere; Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ededem Ani Esq; Commissioner for Agriculture, Johnson Ebekpo; Commissioner for Special Duties, Oden Ewa; Director-General of the state’s Bureau for Public Private Partnerships, Francis Ntamu; and the Senior Special Adviser, International Development Cooperation, Victor Edet; while the Executive Vice Chairman of the State’s Planning Commission, Bong Duke, serves as the Secretary of the EMT.