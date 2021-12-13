Cross River youths endorse Bassey for 2023

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Cross River youths have endorsed Gershom Bassey as the next governor.

They also resolved that it was the turn of Cross River South senatorial to produce the next governor for the state after Governor Benedict Ayade.

The youths under the auspices of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) said this in Calabar when Senator Bassey consulted them for their support in his 2003 governorship race.

Chairman of the NYCN, Dan Obo said, Bassey “is tested, trusted and we know that if you (Bassey) are not sure of winning the election you will not come out to contest”.

The youths said Senator Bassey has been in the corridors of power right from the Donald Duke to Liyel Imoke era and has the experience to govern the state effectively come 2023.

Odo said the youth council was in support of power shift and rotation to the south in 2023 because “it is the turn of the south as all the senatorial zones have taken their turn and by fairness and equity we are supporting the South. The Central senatorial district should stay clear and even if they come here with bullion van we will not accept”.

On his part, Bassey said he decided to consult the youths first as a mark of respect and the importance placed on them.