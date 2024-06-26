Cross River suspends collection of unauthorised levies at college of health

Consistent with its avowed resolve to ensuring compliance with standards at all levels, as well as making social services affordable for all and sundry, the Cross River State Government has suspended collection of all unauthorised levies at the College of Health Technology, Mary Slessor Avenue, Calabar, the State Capital.

A statement, dated June 21 and signed by the Director of Administration, Agba William, on behalf of the Commissioner for Health, Henry Egbe Ayuk, noted that the Government lamented the increasing allegations of unapproved charges/levies at the Cross River State Collinge of Health Technology, Calabar, ranging from 15,000 for admission form, 5,000 for JAMB entrants, and additional 3,000 for both groups of students, as well as 1,200 to cover charges and verification.

Other allegations of extortion leveled against the school authority which the Ministry highlighted, included sales of past question papers to new entrants, payment of Students Union Government levy alongside school fee, and payment for portal maintenance and internet access.

“While efforts are ongoing to resolve these anomalies and the seeming lack of adherence to standards, parents, guardians, students and the general public should take notice that all payments regarding the aforementioned charges/levies and any other unauthorised taxation at the College of Health Technology are hereby suspended with immediate effect pending the outcome of the investigation on the matter,” the press statement stated.