Cross River records 43% revenue increase to N36bn

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has said that his Administration had increased the State’s revenue from N20.5 billion that was generated in 2022. to N36 billion, representing 43.1% increase of the total State’s revenue as of May 2024.

Speaking while addressing the people of Cross River State as part of ceremonies to mark one year in Office, Governor Otu noted that the internally-generated grew from N20.5 billion in 2022 to N30.8 billion in 2023.

According to the governor, his Administration also grew the State’s revenue from N30.8 billion in June 2023 to N36 billion in May 2024.

He said additionaly, N16.36 billion was recorded between June and May 2024 from initial N10.5 billion during the same period.

The governor explained that during the same period, the State moved from its permanent 28th position to being among the first top 10 Nigerian States on the accountability index.

The governor stated that efforts were on to complete the Obudu Cargo Airport as well as to strengthen CallyAir Fleet with five additional Airplanes in order to reduce the Air traffic problems of Cross River State

He however promised to complete all the ongoing projects initiated by the previous Administrations as Tinapa Super Highway, Deep Seaport; renovation of the State Library, Governor’s office, among others